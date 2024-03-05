Financial Literacy Week (Day 2: Transitioning Service Members) - San Antonio, TX

Veterans, join us for Financial Literacy Week.

Veterans Affairs, Outreach, Transition and Economic Development and USAA Educational Foundation are hosting a four-day financial event April 9-12 in San Antonio, TX, for Veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, family members, caregivers and survivors.

April 10 is focused on service members and will feature presentations and a hiring fair. You’ll learn how to lay the foundation to achieve your financial dreams at this event. Also, connect with career resources and employers who value your experience and skills.

During this event you will learn about:

Strategies to create financial security

Tips to protect your money

Saving and investing for retirement

Owning a small business

Finding local job opportunities

There is no cost to register. Join us to connect with your financial benefits and get career training.

https://vaedi.com/financial-literacy-week-2024/