Financial Literacy Week (Day 1: Financial Wellness) - San Antonio, TX

Veterans Affairs, Outreach, Transition and Economic Development and USAA Educational Foundation are hosting a four-day financial event April 9-12 in San Antonio, TX, for Veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, family members, caregivers and survivors.

At this event, you’ll learn how to lay the foundation to achieve your financial dreams. You can connect with career resources and employers who value your experience and skills.

During this event you can attend daily hiring fairs and finance-related presentations. Connect with:

Strategies to create financial security

Tips to protect your money

Pointers for retirement

Job opportunities

There is no cost to register. Join us to connect with your financial benefits and get career training. This event features daily presentations, Financial Vendor Fairs and Hiring Fairs.

