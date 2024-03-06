Transgender Day of Visibility - Online

Join us for a fire side chat in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility.

Each year on March 31, the world observes Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) to raise awareness about transgender people. It is a day to celebrate the lives and contributions of trans people, while also drawing attention to the discrimination, and violence the community faces still faces.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, Center for Minority Veterans and PrideVA are excited to celebrate TDOV by having Admiral Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health join us for a fire side chat in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility.

This event is live streamed on VA YouTube: Transgender Day of Visibility, March 27th, 11am EST - YouTube