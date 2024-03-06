Skip to Content

Lunch with a Purpose: Eat & Learn About the Field of Emergency Services with ECPI University - Newport News, VA

Call 757-782-4531 for more information. No need to register. Just come and learn!

When:

Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center

600 Thimble Shoals Blvd

Suite 210

Newport News, VA

Cost:

Free

Lunch with a Purpose: Eat & Learn About the Field of Emergency Services with ECPI University

  • WHEN: Mar 14th from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM 
  • WHERE: Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center

                      600 Thimble Shoals Blvd, Suite 210 Newport News, VA 23606

Call 757-782-4531 for more info. No need to register. Just come and learn! 

For more information: Norfolk-HRVEC-Compass-MARCH-2024-1.pdf (theworkforcecouncil.org)

See more events

Last updated: