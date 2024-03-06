Lunch with a Purpose: Eat & Learn About the Field of Emergency Services with ECPI University - Newport News, VA

Lunch with a Purpose: Eat & Learn About the Field of Emergency Services with ECPI University

WHEN: Mar 14th from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Mar 14th from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM WHERE: Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center

600 Thimble Shoals Blvd, Suite 210 Newport News, VA 23606

Call 757-782-4531 for more info. No need to register. Just come and learn!

For more information: Norfolk-HRVEC-Compass-MARCH-2024-1.pdf (theworkforcecouncil.org)