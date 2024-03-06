Skip to Content

$15K+ Scholarships to Earn Your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge - Online

Civilian and military candidates — leverage your experience and move to the cutting edge of cyber!

When:

Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

 Join this  Zoom webinar to learn how you can qualify for up to $15K+ in cyber certification scholarships to earn your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge, as well as four top cyber certifications: CC, CGRC, Cloud+, and CCRMP. 

You will also learn how these cyber certification programs will: 

  •  Help you pass cyber certifications exams the first time 
  •  Find top cyber job opportunities 
  •  Help you get hired for the cyber job you want

Our esteemed panel includes: 

  • Robert Chubbuck: Top Cyber Employer, Pro & Instructor 
  • Mr. Aaron Meyer: CISSP Scholarship Recipient 
  • Dr. V.N. Berlin: Senior Director, SCIPP International 
See more events

Last updated: