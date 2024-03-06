$15K+ Scholarships to Earn Your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge - Online
Civilian and military candidates — leverage your experience and move to the cutting edge of cyber!
When:
Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join this Zoom webinar to learn how you can qualify for up to $15K+ in cyber certification scholarships to earn your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge, as well as four top cyber certifications: CC, CGRC, Cloud+, and CCRMP.
You will also learn how these cyber certification programs will:
- Help you pass cyber certifications exams the first time
- Find top cyber job opportunities
- Help you get hired for the cyber job you want
Our esteemed panel includes:
- Robert Chubbuck: Top Cyber Employer, Pro & Instructor
- Mr. Aaron Meyer: CISSP Scholarship Recipient
- Dr. V.N. Berlin: Senior Director, SCIPP International