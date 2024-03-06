$15K+ Scholarships to Earn Your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge - Online

Civilian and military candidates — leverage your experience and move to the cutting edge of cyber!

Join this Zoom webinar to learn how you can qualify for up to $15K+ in cyber certification scholarships to earn your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge, as well as four top cyber certifications: CC, CGRC, Cloud+, and CCRMP.

You will also learn how these cyber certification programs will:

Help you pass cyber certifications exams the first time

Find top cyber job opportunities

Help you get hired for the cyber job you want

Our esteemed panel includes: