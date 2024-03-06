Virtual Hiring Fair: OCONUS - Asia Pacific

Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent With American Employers

Register now for this virtual hiring event for the military community in the Asia Pacific region who will be returning to the United States in the near future!

Employers from multiple industries are looking for veteran and military spouse talent and are hiring for open positions including inventory management, logistics, customer service, data management, IT, cybersecurity, operations, sales, merchandising, marketing and communications, project management, and much more.

Please note: Open OCONUS positions in this event are limited; participating employers will be hiring primarily for open positions located in the continental United States.

This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.

Hosted on the Brazen platform, Hiring Our Heroes virtual events enable job seekers to: