Financial Literacy Week (Day 3: Spouse Summit) - San Antonio, TX

Veterans, join us for Financial Literacy Week.

Veterans Affairs Outreach, Transition and Economic Development and USAA Educational Foundation are hosting a four-day financial event April 9-12 for Veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, family members, caregivers and survivors.

April 11 is focused on spouses of Veterans and service members and will feature presentations and a hiring and benefits fair. You’ll learn how to lay the foundation to achieve your financial dreams at this event. Also, connect with career resources and employers who value your experience and skills.

During the event you can connect with:

Strategies to create financial security

Special hiring authorities

Resume writing tips

Local job opportunities

There is no cost to register. Join us to connect with your financial benefits and get career training.

https://vaedi.com/financial-literacy-week-2024/