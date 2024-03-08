Senator Johnny Isakson Department of Veterans Affairs Atlanta Regional Office Renaming and Veterans Claims Clinic - Decatur GA
Veterans Claims Clinic
When:
Mon. Mar 25, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
250 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
The Atlanta Regional Office has recently been renamed as the Senator Johnny Isakson Department of Veteran Affairs Atlanta Regional Office, as a tribute to the late Senator Johnny Isakson's contributions towards the betterment of Veterans across Georgia and the nation.
To mark this event, the Regional Office has decided to organize a Veterans Claims Clinic, the details of which are mentioned below:
- Location: 1700 Clairmont Road, Decatur GA