Senator Johnny Isakson Department of Veterans Affairs Atlanta Regional Office Renaming and Veterans Claims Clinic - Decatur GA

The Atlanta Regional Office has been renamed the Senator Johnny Isakson Department of Veteran Affairs Atlanta Regional Office

Veterans Claims Clinic

When:

Mon. Mar 25, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Atlanta VA Clinic

250 North Arcadia Avenue

Decatur, GA

Cost:

Free

The Atlanta Regional Office has recently been renamed as the Senator Johnny Isakson Department of Veteran Affairs Atlanta Regional Office, as a tribute to the late Senator Johnny Isakson's contributions towards the betterment of Veterans across Georgia and the nation.

 To mark this event, the Regional Office has decided to organize a Veterans Claims Clinic, the details of which are mentioned below:

  • Event Date: Monday, March 25, 2024 
  • Event Time: 1 PM to 3 PM 
  • Location: 1700 Clairmont Road, Decatur GA
