Financial Literacy Week (Day 4: Veterans) - San Antonio, TX
Veterans: Start Your Plan To Financial Freedom
When:
Fri. Apr 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
The Espee
1174 E. Commerce St
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans, join us for Financial Literacy Week.
Veterans Affairs Outreach, Transition and Economic Development and USAA Educational Foundation are hosting a four-day financial event for Veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, family members, caregivers and survivors.
April 12 is focused on Veterans, and includes financial presentations and a hiring fair. You’ll learn how to lay the foundation to achieve your financial dreams at this event.
During this event you can connect with:
- Strategies to create financial security
- Tips to protect your money
- Pointers for retirement
- Local job opportunities
There is no cost to register. Join us to connect with your financial benefits and get career training.
