Financial Literacy Week (Day 4: Veterans) - San Antonio, TX

Veterans, join us for Financial Literacy Week.

Veterans Affairs Outreach, Transition and Economic Development and USAA Educational Foundation are hosting a four-day financial event for Veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, family members, caregivers and survivors.

April 12 is focused on Veterans, and includes financial presentations and a hiring fair. You’ll learn how to lay the foundation to achieve your financial dreams at this event.

During this event you can connect with:

Strategies to create financial security

Tips to protect your money

Pointers for retirement

Local job opportunities

There is no cost to register. Join us to connect with your financial benefits and get career training.

https://vaedi.com/financial-literacy-week-2024/