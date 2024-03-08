Skip to Content

Financial Literacy Week (Day 4: Veterans) - San Antonio, TX

Veterans: Start Your Plan To Financial Freedom

When:

Fri. Apr 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

The Espee

1174 E. Commerce St

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans, join us for Financial Literacy Week.

Veterans Affairs Outreach, Transition and Economic Development and USAA Educational Foundation are hosting a four-day financial event for Veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, family members, caregivers and survivors.

 April 12 is focused on Veterans, and includes financial presentations and a hiring fair. You’ll learn how to lay the foundation to achieve your financial dreams at this event.

During this event you can connect with:

  • Strategies to create financial security
  • Tips to protect your money
  • Pointers for retirement
  • Local job opportunities

There is no cost to register. Join us to connect with your financial benefits and get career training.

https://vaedi.com/financial-literacy-week-2024/

