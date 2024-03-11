Vet-to-Vet Cafe: The Power of Music Therapy - Online

Join us for this special program as we highlight music therapy with some live performances and commemorate Women’s History Month and National Vietnam Veterans Day.

Register Pre-registration required for this virtual program.

Music is an important form of art that we can all appreciate. Even at the end of life, music can help set one at ease and help bring families and loved ones together. And did you know hearing is the last sense to go at the end of life? MJHS has an amazing team of music therapists who share their talents with our patients through patriotic, spiritual, and contemporary music.

Join us for this special program as we highlight music therapy with some live performances and commemorate Women’s History Month and National Vietnam Veterans Day.

Special Guests:

Margueritte Metzendorf, Director of Integrative Medicine & Bereavement Services

Charla Burton, Creative Arts Clinical Training Program Coordinator

Yuzuko Degrottole, Creative Arts Therapist

Danielle Lussier, Creative Arts Intern

Moderated by: Ashton Stewart, MPA, Veteran Liaison and Accredited Veteran Service Officer for MJHS ashstewa@mjhs.org