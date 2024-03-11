2024 Virtual Rural Veteran Outreach Symposium
When:
Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is hosting the #RuralVeterans Virtual Outreach Symposium on April 18, 1 p.m. ET.
VA recognizes the unique #HealthCare challenges associated with rural living and invites you to discover benefits and services tailored to meet your needs.
Topics include:
- Addressing health care access challenges in rural communities.
- Exploring efforts to enhance #TeleHealth, maternity care, #MentalHealth services, and more.
- Information on benefits, claims filing, seeking additional VA support and how the PACT Act impacts Veterans.
- Understanding VA’s solution-driven approach to improve care access for the 2.7 million rural Veterans reliant on VA health care.
#VASymposium sessions are live and offered at no charge to Veterans, #TransitioningServiceMembers, and their families!
Join link:
Webinar number:2822 290 4332
Webinar password: 9PPeeqqi*77 (97733774 from phones and video systems)
Join by phone: 14043971596 USA Toll Number
Access code: 282 229 04332