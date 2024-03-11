2024 Virtual Rural Veteran Outreach Symposium

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is hosting the #RuralVeterans Virtual Outreach Symposium on April 18, 1 p.m. ET.

VA recognizes the unique #HealthCare challenges associated with rural living and invites you to discover benefits and services tailored to meet your needs.

Topics include:

Addressing health care access challenges in rural communities.

Exploring efforts to enhance #TeleHealth , maternity care, # MentalHealth services, and more.

, maternity care, # services, and more. Information on benefits, claims filing, seeking additional VA support and how the PACT Act impacts Veterans.

Understanding VA’s solution-driven approach to improve care access for the 2.7 million rural Veterans reliant on VA health care.

#VASymposium sessions are live and offered at no charge to Veterans, #TransitioningServiceMembers, and their families!

Join link:

https://bit.ly/3OGSNUA

Webinar number:2822 290 4332

Webinar password: 9PPeeqqi*77 (97733774 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: 14043971596 USA Toll Number

Access code: 282 229 04332