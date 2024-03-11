Gaming Outreach: Regiment Gaming PACT Act Q&A

Veteran online gaming community and PACT Act

More details Registration with Discord is required to set up an account and user name. Once set up, to access Regiments Discord server a questionnaire from the Regiment Gaming team is required. The registration is not for the event but to use the platform. Once on the discord, there is a Community Meeting room that will give you access to the event.

VA Gaming Outreach joins Regiment Gaming for an informative online session on the PACT Act. Event will be hosted on the Regiment Gaming Discord by VA Gaming Outreach Team. We will discuss PACT Act implementation, benefits and how they impact Veterans. This will be the second of many interactions, hoping to grow the online community and provide the needed benefits on the VA health care system to our Veteran community.