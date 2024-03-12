Media and Telecommunications Virtual Hiring Fair

Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent With American Employers

Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in the media and telecommunications industries!

Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for hundreds of open positions. These positions include: graphic designer, social media manager, video producer, project manager, content production specialist, editor, electrician and assistant, operations and maintenance technician, technical salesperson, information technician, cybersecurity administrator, operations manager, customer service specialist, logistics manager, dispatcher, and more.

This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.

Hosted on the Brazen platform, Hiring Our Heroes virtual events enable job seekers to: