Transportation, Supply Chain, and Logistics Virtual Hiring Fair
Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent With American Employers.
When:
Wed. May 1, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in transportation, supply chain, and logistics!
Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for hundreds of open positions. These positions include: commercial vehicle and equipment operator, warehouse manager, order fulfillment specialist, dispatcher, freight handling manager, administrator, operations manager, equipment maintenance supervisor, supervisor, inventory manager, process engineer, and more.
This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.
Hosted on the Brazen platform, Hiring Our Heroes virtual events enable job seekers to:
- Create a profile and upload a resume that is searchable by participating employers before and during the event.
- Interact one-on-one with employers via text or audio/video chats.
- Browse the event's virtual lobby, explore booths and opportunities, research participating employers in advance of the event, and attend live employer broadcasts during the event