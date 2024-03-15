Employment Readiness Webinar: Focused on IT and Cyber-Security Careers

Join Hope For The Warriors as we host an "Ask Anything" IT & Cyber-Security focused webinar on March 26th at 12pm (ET).

The IT & Cybersecurity field stands out as a highly desirable career path for clients of HOPE Warrior's Compass! It offers numerous support opportunities for Veterans and military spouses transitioning into these areas. To raise awareness, we're hosting a panel-style webinar featuring successful Veteran transitions into rewarding careers, along with organizations that provide support during this transition.

Meet the Panel:

Ryan Rath, Marine Veteran & Google Senior Incident Response Consultant

Mark Casper, Marine Veteran & President/CEO of Tech For Troops

Ashley Hayes, Military Spouse & Senior Consultant at Fortimize

Steve Pershing, Global Service Desk Manager at Century City Corporation (Confidential)

Linda Huard, Senior Technical Recruiter at Hubspot

This is your chance to ask questions that will support your professional development and make connections with experts in the field!

Submit your questions to our panel by completing our short registration form! Your questions will provide the framework for our panel discussion. All questions will be asked by HOPE staff hosting the event. As a participant, you can join via ZOOM or Live Feed on HOPE's Facebook page. Additional questions can be asked through chat or comment features.

We HOPE you will join us!