Bureau for Management Hiring Fair - Washington, DC

The M Bureau currently has several positions open that are trying to be filled as soon as possible. Through this M Bureau Hiring Fair, the M Bureau hopes to fill these positions with qualified candidates who will contribute to the Agency’s overall mission.

The M Bureau Hiring Fair focus audience are Schedule A, 30% Disabled Veterans and Military Spouses hiring authorities. This M Bureau Hiring Fair will help provide potential candidates, who are interested and qualified, to interface with M Bureau leadership, potential to be interviewed, and receive temporary job offers at the event.

Breakout sessions are planned so that candidates can meet M Bureau staff in various roles, such as Contract Specialists, procurement officers, and IT Specialists and many more.

Supporting Documents Needed To Apply:

People with Disabilities (Schedule A) Proof of disability: provide a current medical certification signed by your doctor - USAID’s Disability Employment Program’s flier outlines the required documents for Schedule A candidates. The proof of disability documentation needs to specify that you are eligible to apply using Schedule A - it does NOT need to detail your specific disability, medical history, or need for accommodation. Sample Schedule A proof of disability letters are available here for your reference - sampleschedaletters.pdf (opm.gov)

30% Service Disabled Veterans Acceptable documentation of your preference

or appointment eligibility Member 4 copy of your DD214, “Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty”, is preferable If claiming 10-point preference, you will need to submit a Standard Form (SF-15 (PDF file)),“Application for 10-point Veterans’ Preference” - SF15.pdf (opm.gov)

Military Spouses Valid marriage certificate or other documentation verifying marriage (such as any official documentation verifying a

recognized common law marriage) Copy of the orders verifying the military member is currently on active duty



How To Apply:

Send your resume and supporting documents to careerfair@usaid.gov

Put the subject line of the email “M Bureau Hiring Fair” plus the position, series, and grade level you are

applying for (Example: M Bureau Hiring Fair Contract Specialist GS-1102-13).

and day of the hiring fair.

and selected resumes will be scheduled for interviews prior to and day of the hiring fair. Walk-in interviews will also be provided. Bring your supporting documents to verify eligibility.

USAID is committed to equal employment opportunity; therefore, reasonable accommodations are available to applicants and employees with disabilities. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Reasonable Accommodation Division in OCR at reasonableaccommodations@usaid.gov.

Reasonable accommodation decisions are made on a case-by-case basis. To learn more about the Reasonable Accommodation Division, please visit our website at: https://www.usaid.gov/careers/reasonable-accommodations.