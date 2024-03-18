Federal Employment Webinar Series: Navigating USAJobs
When:
Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Veterans Benefits Administration Education Service is hosting a three-part series dedicated to the federal hiring process and part one begins on April 19, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET. Join us to learn the behind-the-scenes tips and tricks to attaining federal employment.
Topics for this Event are:
- Creating Profile
- Navigating USAJOBS
- Application Packages
- Understanding Vacancy Announcements
- Setting Up Job Alerts
- Special Hiring Authorities
- Save The Date
- Questions
- Resources
- Feedback
Hosted by Education Service, Digital Engagement Team
