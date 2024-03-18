Skip to Content

Federal Employment Webinar Series: Navigating USAJobs

Reserve your spot today for the April Webinar! Spots are limited! 

When:

Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

The Veterans Benefits Administration Education Service is hosting a three-part series dedicated to the federal hiring process and part one begins on April 19, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET. Join us to learn the behind-the-scenes tips and tricks to attaining federal employment.  

Topics for this Event are: 

  •  Creating Profile
  • Navigating USAJOBS
  • Application Packages
  •   Understanding Vacancy Announcements
  •  Setting Up Job Alerts
  •   Special Hiring Authorities
  • Save The Date
  •  Questions
  •  Resources
  •   Feedback

Hosted by Education Service, Digital Engagement Team 

 

 

See more events

Last updated: