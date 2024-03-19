Executive Leadership Program - Washington, DC
Are you a Veteran looking to transition into mid- level management or entry-level executive positons? Leave No Veteran Behind is here to help you achieve your career goals.
When:
Mon. Apr 8, 2024, 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Graduate School USA
600 Maryland Avenue SW
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Join us for the LNVB Executive Leadership Program!
- Gain Valuable Skills
- Executive Training Sessions
- Mentorship
- Executive Featured Speakers
- and Job Opportunities
Don't miss out on this incredible chance to take your career to the next level!
