Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Workforce Summit

When:

Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Inova Conference Center

8100 Innovation Park Dr

Fairfax, VA

Cost:

Free

Today the U.S. Veteran and Military workforce are more skilled, educated, and diverse than ever before. In an increasingly competitive job market, how do companies create an inclusive workplace culture that not only attracts, but also retains the valuable skills and experience veterans bring?

Join us for the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Workforce Summit, as we unpack best practices for attracting top military talent, optimizing your hiring process, and establishing employment initiatives that encourage long-term retention.

Sharing their collective knowledge, our industry experts will provide key insights on marketing your job opportunities to veterans, and effective recruitment strategies that will make your workplace a preferred destination for military talent.

Whether you are a V3 certified company or interested in becoming one, this event is for you!

Seating is limited. Register today!

Agenda:

10:00 AM - Registration & Networking Breakfast

10:30 AM - Welcome Remarks

10:40 AM - Unveiling the Military Talent Your Company Needs

Michael Glascock, V3 North Employer Liaison, Virginia Department of Veterans Services

Edward DuPass, JVSG Northern Veteran Regional Manager, Virginia Works

Dallas Atkinson, Manager of Operations, American Corporate Partners

Donnell Johns Sr., Founder, Veterans Growing America

11:40 AM - Networking Break

11:50 AM - Failing Forward: Understanding Why Many Fail to Attract, Hire, and Retain Veterans

Parisa Fetherson M. Ed., Director, Personal & Professional Development Programs, Marine Corps Base Quantico

Tom Downs, Principal/Director, Diversity Talent Acquisition and Talent Pipeline Programs, Booz Allen Hamilton

Dr. Stacey Dessecker, Director, Workforce Development, Inova System Office

Yessenia Hagewood, Program Manager, Military Spouse Fellowship, National Capital Region, Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

12:50 PM - Closing Remarks

Dr. Stephen Jones, MD, FACS, President and CEO, Inova Health System

1:00 PM - Networking Luncheon

