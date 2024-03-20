Women Veterans Town Hall: Resource and Employment Fair - Chicago, IL Women Veterans and current service members are invited to a safe and welcoming environment to share stories of service and challenges with key stakeholders, decision-makers and organizations that support Veterans and military families. When: Sat. Mar 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Malcolm X College Auditorium 1900 W Jackson Blvd Chicago, IL Get directions on Google Maps to Malcolm X College Auditorium Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs (CCVA) is pleased to partner with National Women Veterans United, Merging Vets and Players (MVP), the Illinois Department of Employment Services, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and the Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs for the inaugural Women Veterans Town Hall, Resource and Employment Fair.



Participants and guests will have the opportunity to meet with more than a dozen Veteran and military service providers, as well as employers. The event will include a self-defense class for women Veterans. Please register to speak by Friday, March 29, 2024.

Event Details

WHEN: Saturday, March 30, 2024

TIME: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Malcom X College, Auditorium, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60612

PARKING: The Malcolm X College parking garage can be accessed at the 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. entrance. Parking will be validated. Accessible parking and elevators are available.

9:30 a.m. - Doors open, guests and speakers begin to arrive.

10 a.m. - Program begins with formal welcome remarks.

10:10 a.m. - Registered speakers will begin.

12 p.m. - Closing remarks followed by lunch and time to visit vendors and employers.

1 p.m. - Women veterans self-defense seminar hosted by MVP.

2 p.m. - Event concludes.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided at no cost.



Please complete the registration form below if you plan to attend. Be sure to indicate if you are registering as a speaker or a guest. For all guests, please indicate your respective organization, business or service to veterans and military members.



If you have any questions, please email Maj. Ret. Deanna "De" Love at veterans.affairs@cookcountyil.gov