West Texas VA Health Care System - PACT Act Tele-Town Hall

Expanded eligibility for Veterans under the PACT ACt

Virtual tele-town hall for all Veterans across West Texas and Southeast New Mexico - to discuss with VA staff about the recent eligibility expansion for all Veterans under the PACT Act.

· Beginning March 5, VA expanded PACT Act eligibility - making millions of Veterans eligible for VA health care years earlier than called for by the PACT Act.

· Specifically, all Veterans who meet the basic service and discharge requirements and were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country – at home or abroad – will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

o That includes all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any other combat zone after 9/11.

o It includes all Veterans who deployed in support of the Global War on Terror.

o And it includes Veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty here at home – by working with chemicals, pesticides, lead, asbestos, certain paints, nuclear weapons, x-rays, and more.