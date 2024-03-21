Straight Talk: Supporting Mental Health Needs of Military Connected Children

We’ve pulled together experts from Got Your 6 Partners who will share about the unique ways they are serving this special population of the military-connected community.

Children’s mental health is a national crisis. For children in military and Veteran families, mental health challenges are compounded by frequent moves, deployments, barriers to care, and other service-related stressors. Military children are also more likely than their civilian peers to experience financial instability, food shortages, or housing instability and to have parents or caregivers who are frontline workers—all of which are risk factors for poor mental health.

