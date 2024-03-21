DHS Veterans and Military Spouse Career Fair - Hampton, VA

DHS is organizing a Veterans and Military Spouse Career Fair on April 2nd at 10:00 AM. This fair will give transitioning active duty and former service members, as well as military spouses, a chance to meet with DHS employers who are looking to hire. You will have the opportunity to explore career paths in law enforcement, immigration, travel security, prevention and response, cybersecurity analysis, and mission support.

Representatives from the following DHS Components will be present at the fair:

- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

- United States Secret Service (USSS)

- Customs and Border Protection (CISA)

- Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

- Federal Protective Service (FPS)

- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

- Cybersecurity and Intelligence Talent Experience (CITE)

- Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO)

- Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer (OCHCO)

This event is open to all Veterans and military spouses, so don't miss this opportunity to explore career opportunities and meet with DHS employers who are looking to hire.