Appalachian Rural Outreach Tour - Shinnston, WV
When:
Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 31
76 Bridge Street
Shinnston, WV
Cost:
Free
Huntington RO Public Contact representatives and Vet Center staff will be Hitting the Road with the Vet Center's mobile RV. Stops will be made along the way in Wheeling, Shinnston, Summersville, and Princeton.
The Huntington Regional Office invites our West Virginia Veterans, families, beneficiaries, and survivors to attend a mobile claims clinic coming to the cities identified. Veterans and others can get assistance for benefits inquiries, file claims, and speak to Veteran Service Organization representatives.
Shinnston, WV at the American Legion Post 31- April 17 9am - 3pm