Appalachian Rural Outreach Tour - Shinnston, WV When: Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 31 76 Bridge Street Shinnston, WV Get directions on Google Maps to American Legion Post 31 Cost: Free





Huntington RO Public Contact representatives and Vet Center staff will be Hitting the Road with the Vet Center's mobile RV. Stops will be made along the way in Wheeling, Shinnston, Summersville, and Princeton.



The Huntington Regional Office invites our West Virginia Veterans, families, beneficiaries, and survivors to attend a mobile claims clinic coming to the cities identified. Veterans and others can get assistance for benefits inquiries, file claims, and speak to Veteran Service Organization representatives.

Shinnston, WV at the American Legion Post 31- April 17 9am - 3pm