Appalachian Rural Outreach Tour - Princeton, WV When: Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 241 Mercer Springs Rd Princeton, WV Get directions on Google Maps to American Legion Post Cost: Free





Huntington RO Public Contact representatives and Vet Center staff will be Hitting the Road with the Vet Center's mobile RV. Stops will be made along the way in Wheeling, Shinnston, Summersville, and Princeton.



The Huntington Regional Office invites our West Virginia Veterans, families, beneficiaries, and survivors to attend a mobile claims clinic coming to the cities identified. Veterans and others can get assistance for benefits inquiries, file claims, and speak to Veteran Service Organization representatives.

Princeton, WV at the American Legion Post - April 19 9am - 3pm

American Legion Princeton Post 54 – 241 Mercer Springs Rd – at the Mercer County economic development center