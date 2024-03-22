Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Catonsville, MD Register for your community event! When: Sat. May 4, 2024, 7:45 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Baltimore National Cemetery 5501 Fredrick Ave., Catonsville, MD Get directions on Google Maps to Baltimore National Cemetery Cost: Free





Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

7:45 AM: Meet at Baltimore National Cemetery for a Community Event 5501 Fredrick Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228

Meet at Baltimore National Cemetery for a Community Event 5501 Fredrick Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 8:30 AM: Begin the 5.7-mile walk to Baltimore City Fire Department 401 E. Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21202

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.