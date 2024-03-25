Online- VA Gaming Outreach Team: Regiment Gaming Q&A with focus on Disability

VA Outreach Regiment Gaming Disability Q&A

When: Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost: Free





VA Gaming outreach joins Regiment gg, a Veteran based online community focused on fostering camaraderie and welfare through gaming, for an online question and answer session on the VA for benefits and healthcare questions. The event will have a focus on disability, however all questions and concerns are welcome. The event will be hosted on the Regiment gg Discord by the VA Gaming Outreach Team. Discord is a popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. During the event we will attempt to assist Veterans with the issues, concerns or other information they seek on VA and Benefits.

https://discord.com/invite/regiment

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access Regiment gg Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event only to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within Regiment gg. The rooms you are looking to join are under the community meeting. Please spread the word so we can drive these communities to help in our attempts to assist Veterans as best as possible.