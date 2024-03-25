Women, Peace & Security Series (Air and Space): In- Person and Virtual Air and Space discussions spanning from strategic to operational: why WPS matters and how it is implemented across the Air and Space Forces. When: Mon. Apr 1, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Military Women's Memorial Memorial Ave & Schley Dr Arlington, VA Get directions on Google Maps to Military Women's Memorial Cost: Free





Register IN-PERSON: Reception following event ATTIRE: Business / Service Dress VIRTUAL: We will live-stream the event. More details to follow.

Women, Peace, and Security Series: Air and Space

Coinciding with the first anniversary of the US Air Force’s WPS Strategic Action Plan, discussions will span from the strategic to operational: why WPS matters and how it is implemented across the Air and Space Forces.

PROGRAM SEQUENCE

Keynote: The Honorable Kristyn Jones, Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force

The Honorable Kristyn Jones, Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force Special Remarks: The Honorable Gwendolyn Defilippi, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs

Panel

Moderator: Kitty Pilgrim, 25-year CNN correspondent and anchor / WPS and Leadership Communications expert

Panelists

Brig Gen Traci Kueker-Murphy, Deputy Director, Strategy, Plans and Policy, USSPACECOM

Air Cdre Nicola Thomas, Air and Space Attaché, British Defence Staff United States, British Embassy

Dr. Joan Johnson-Freese, Professor Emeritus, U.S. Naval War College

Fireside chat

Lt Gen Deanna Burt, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, US Space Force

Lt Gen (ret) Nina Armagno, USSF, first director of staff of the United States Space Force from 2020 to 2023

Trailblazer tribute/portrait unveiling:

Honoring Lt Gen (ret) Nina Armagno, USSF. Portrait artist- Dave Rappaport

Closing remarks and reception begins

WPS SERIES CORPORATE PARTNERS

MWM is grateful for industry partners who make the Women, Peace & Security Series possible:

Boeing | PenFed | Booz Allen