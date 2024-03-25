Women, Peace & Security Series (Air and Space): In- Person and Virtual
Air and Space discussions spanning from strategic to operational: why WPS matters and how it is implemented across the Air and Space Forces.
When:
Mon. Apr 1, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Military Women's Memorial
Memorial Ave & Schley Dr
Arlington, VA
Cost:
Free
IN-PERSON: Reception following event
ATTIRE: Business / Service Dress
VIRTUAL: We will live-stream the event. More details to follow.
Women, Peace, and Security Series: Air and Space
Coinciding with the first anniversary of the US Air Force’s WPS Strategic Action Plan, discussions will span from the strategic to operational: why WPS matters and how it is implemented across the Air and Space Forces.
PROGRAM SEQUENCE
- Keynote: The Honorable Kristyn Jones, Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force
- Special Remarks: The Honorable Gwendolyn Defilippi, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs
Panel
- Moderator: Kitty Pilgrim, 25-year CNN correspondent and anchor / WPS and Leadership Communications expert
Panelists
- Brig Gen Traci Kueker-Murphy, Deputy Director, Strategy, Plans and Policy, USSPACECOM
- Air Cdre Nicola Thomas, Air and Space Attaché, British Defence Staff United States, British Embassy
- Dr. Joan Johnson-Freese, Professor Emeritus, U.S. Naval War College
Fireside chat
- Lt Gen Deanna Burt, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, US Space Force
- Lt Gen (ret) Nina Armagno, USSF, first director of staff of the United States Space Force from 2020 to 2023
Trailblazer tribute/portrait unveiling:
- Honoring Lt Gen (ret) Nina Armagno, USSF. Portrait artist- Dave Rappaport
Closing remarks and reception begins
