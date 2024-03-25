Skip to Content

Women, Peace & Security Series (Air and Space): In- Person and Virtual

Air and Space discussions spanning from strategic to operational: why WPS matters and how it is implemented across the Air and Space Forces.

When:

Mon. Apr 1, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

Military Women's Memorial

Memorial Ave & Schley Dr

Arlington, VA

Cost:

Free

IN-PERSON: Reception following event

ATTIRE: Business / Service Dress

VIRTUAL: We will live-stream the event. More details to follow.

Women, Peace, and Security Series: Air and Space

Coinciding with the first anniversary of the US Air Force’s WPS Strategic Action Plan, discussions will span from the strategic to operational: why WPS matters and how it is implemented across the Air and Space Forces.

PROGRAM SEQUENCE

  • Keynote: The Honorable Kristyn Jones, Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force
  • Special Remarks: The Honorable Gwendolyn Defilippi, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs

Panel

  • Moderator: Kitty Pilgrim, 25-year CNN correspondent and anchor / WPS and Leadership Communications expert

Panelists

  • Brig Gen Traci Kueker-Murphy, Deputy Director, Strategy, Plans and Policy, USSPACECOM
  • Air Cdre Nicola Thomas, Air and Space Attaché, British Defence Staff United States, British Embassy
  • Dr. Joan Johnson-Freese, Professor Emeritus, U.S. Naval War College

Fireside chat

  • Lt Gen Deanna Burt, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, US Space Force
  • Lt Gen (ret) Nina Armagno, USSF, first director of staff of the United States Space Force from 2020 to 2023

Trailblazer tribute/portrait unveiling:

  • Honoring Lt Gen (ret) Nina Armagno, USSF. Portrait artist- Dave Rappaport

Closing remarks and reception begins

WPS SERIES CORPORATE PARTNERS

MWM is grateful for industry partners who make the Women, Peace & Security Series possible:

Boeing | PenFed | Booz Allen

 

