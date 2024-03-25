Memorial Day Program - Military Women's Memorial 27th Annual Memorial Day Program at the Military Women's Memorial When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Military Women's Memorial Memorial Ave & Schley Dr Arlington, VA Get directions on Google Maps to Military Women's Memorial Cost: Free





Join us on May 27 for the Military Women’s Memorial 27th Annual Memorial Day program.

This observance is one of the major Memorial Day events in the National Capital Region. Free and open to the public, the event includes formal military honors, remarks from current and former servicewomen from each of the military services, and a keynote address. As in previous years, members of the public are invited to join in the personal tribute segment of the program.