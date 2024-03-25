Memorial Day Program - Military Women's Memorial
27th Annual Memorial Day Program at the Military Women's Memorial
When:
Mon. May 27, 2024, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Military Women's Memorial
Memorial Ave & Schley Dr
Arlington, VA
Cost:
Free
Join us on May 27 for the Military Women’s Memorial 27th Annual Memorial Day program.
This observance is one of the major Memorial Day events in the National Capital Region. Free and open to the public, the event includes formal military honors, remarks from current and former servicewomen from each of the military services, and a keynote address. As in previous years, members of the public are invited to join in the personal tribute segment of the program.
- Program to be held inside in the Memorial's beautiful gallery.
- Paid parking is available at the Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) parking garage. ANC security will guide guests to the parking garage, located on the left just past the first security checkpoint on Memorial Ave.
- If arriving by metro (Blue Line), please disembark at the Arlington National Cemetery station.
- Please allow for extra time to pass through security. Please bring a valid form of identification. ANC security requires a 100% ID check. For additional information regarding security and prohibited items, please visit arlingtoncemetery.mil/Visit/Security
- The Military Women's Memorial is located at the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery. Guests may access the Military Women's Memorial by way of the Arlington National Cemetery Welcome Center, located adjacent to the parking garage. After passing through security, the Memorial is just a short walk.