Gulf War Veteran Engagement: Session 2 - Phoenix, AZ

Are you a 1990-91 Gulf War Veteran (GWV) with concerns about Gulf War Illness (GWI)?

When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 8:00 am – 10:30 am MT Where: Conference Rooms 5C107/5C108 400 North 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ





To encourage every GWV to join and share their story, these sessions are being held both in-person at two different locations and times as well as virtually via Webex. Join online: Click here for Veteran Engagement Session Day Two Password: GWVETS1991! (Case sensitive) Join by phone: (Toll-free) 1- , Access code is 2824 521 1053 Time Zones: 11:00am-1:30pm ET / 10:00am-12:30pm CT / 8:00-10:30am PT

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses subcommittee is hosting two Veteran Engagement Sessions (VES) for 1990-91 GWV in Phoenix, Arizona. These sessions provide GWV the opportunity to share their experience with GWI.

Session 2: April 24: 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 MT

Address: Phoenix 32nd St. VA Clinic, Conference Rooms 5C107/5C108

400 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, Arizona 85020

*Free parking and handicap accessible

These meetings are free and open to 1990-91 GWV and their family members, caregivers, physicians, scientists and members of the general public.

The RACGWVI is a Congressionally mandated committee under the VA Federal Advisory Committee Act. It meets several times each year to provide advice and make recommendations to the VA Secretary on proposed research studies, plans and strategies related to understanding and treating the health consequences of military service in the Southwest Asia theater of operations during the 1990-91 Gulf War.

For more information about these meetings and other GWV-related information visit the RACGWVI website at: www.va.gov/RAC-GWVI/