Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Annapolis, MD

Annapolis National Cemetery - Saturday, May 4, 2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

Meet at Annapolis National Cemetery for a Community Event 800 West St., Annapolis, MD 21401 5:30 PM Begin the 1.9-mile 5:30 PM: Begin the 1.9-mile walk to Mission BBQ 2101 Sommerville Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

AnnapolisNC.pdf (carrytheload.org)