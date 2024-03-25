Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Culpeper, VA
Meet at Culpeper National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today!
When:
Mon. May 6, 2024, 9:30 am – 10:30 am ET
Where:
Culpeper National Cemetery
305 US Ave.,
Culpeper, VA
Cost:
Free
Culpeper National Cemetery - Monday, May 6, 2024
Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.
- 9:30 AM: Meet at Culpeper National Cemetery for Community Event 305 US Ave., Culpeper, VA 22701
- 10:30 AM: See the Relay Team off or join them for a 1.5-mile walk to Weis Markets 505 Meadowbrook Shopping Center Culpeper, VA 22701
***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.
