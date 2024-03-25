Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Raleigh, NC Meet at Raleigh National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Thu. May 9, 2024, 9:15 am – 10:00 am ET Where: Raleigh National Cemetery 501 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh, NC Get directions on Google Maps to Raleigh National Cemetery Cost: Free





Raleigh National Cemetery - Thursday, May 9, 2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

9:15 AM: Meet at Raleigh National Cemetery for a Community Event 501 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh, NC 27610

Meet at Raleigh National Cemetery for a Community Event 501 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh, NC 27610 10:00 AM: Begin the 4.8-mile walk to The Food Lion 3926 Western Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27607

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

RaleighNC_.pdf (carrytheload.org)