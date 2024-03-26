Online event- VA Gaming Outreach Team: VORSOC Gaming VA Healthcare Q&A

Free Online Gaming Community VORSOC VA Outreach

When: Sat. Mar 30, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





VA Gaming outreach joins VORSOC (Veteran Out-Reach, Special Operations Command), an online Discord community that is a home for Veterans, where they can share the same brotherhood of which they had when they served, for an online question and answer session on the VA for benefits and healthcare questions. The event will be hosted on the VORSOC Discord by the VA Gaming Outreach Team. Discord is a popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. During the event we will attempt to assist Veterans with the issues, concerns or other information they seek on VA and Benefits.

https://discord.gg/NbAdGA37PT

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access VORSOC Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event just to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within VORSOC. The rooms you are looking to join are under the Veterans Corner drop down. The channel hosting the Q&A is labeled as Veteran Smoke Pit.