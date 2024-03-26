Online - VA Gaming Outreach Team: MVG (Military and Veteran Gaming) VA Healthcare Q&A

Free Online Gaming Community MVG VA Gaming Outreach

When: Tue. Apr 2, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





VA Gaming outreach joins MVG, a Veteran Charity based around online gaming and camaraderie whose motto is "Healing through gaming," for an online question and answer session on the VA for benefits and healthcare questions. The event will be hosted on the MVG Discord by the VA Gaming Outreach Team. Discord is a popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. During the event we will attempt to assist Veterans with the issues, concerns or other information they seek on VA and Benefits.

https://discord.gg/military

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access MVG Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event just to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within MVG. The rooms you are looking to join are under the "Read Me" drop down. Join the "Meeting PTT" channel for the Q&A.