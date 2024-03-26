Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Sarasota, FL Meet at Sarasota National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Thu. May 16, 2024, 8:15 am – 10:30 am ET Where: Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Rd., 72 Sarasota, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Sarasota National Cemetery Cost: Free





Sarasota National Cemetery - Thursday, May 16, 2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

8:15 AM: Meet at the Sarasota National Cemetery for a Community Event 9810 State Rd., 72 Sarasota, FL 34241

9:00 AM: See the relay team off

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

SarasotaNC_.pdf (carrytheload.org)