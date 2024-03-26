Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Bushnell, FL Meet at Florida National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Sat. May 18, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Florida National Cemetery Cost: Free





Florida National Cemetery Saturday, May 18, 2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

1:30 PM: Meet at the Florida National Cemetery for a Community Event 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513

Meet at the Florida National Cemetery for a Community Event 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513 3:00 PM: See the Relay Team off

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

FloridaNC.pdf (carrytheload.org)