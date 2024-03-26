Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Pensacola, FL Meet at Barrancas National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 3:45 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Greer's CashSaver 4051 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Greer's CashSaver Cost: Free





Barrancas National Cemetery Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

3:45 PM: Meet at Greer's CashSaver 4051 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola, FL 32507

Meet at Greer's CashSaver 4051 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola, FL 32507 4:00 PM: Begin the 3.3-mile walk to Barrancas National Cemetery Annex and Offices John Tower Rd., Pensacola, FL 32507

Begin the 3.3-mile walk to Barrancas National Cemetery Annex and Offices John Tower Rd., Pensacola, FL 32507 5:00 PM: Gather at Barrancas National Cemetery Annex and Offices for a Community Event

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

IF YOU PLAN ON ARRIVING ON YOUR OWN TO THE CEMETERY PLEASE ALLOW 45 MINUTES IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A MILITARY ID.

BarrancasNC.pdf (carrytheload.org)