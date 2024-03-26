Veterans Claim Clinic - Largo, MD
We are here to serve ALL Veterans!
When:
Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Prince Georges Community College Veterans and Military Resource Center
301 Largo Rd
Lanham Hall, Room 109
Largo, MD
Cost:
Free
VETERANS CLAIM CLINIC- April 19, 2024
- WHERE: Prince Georges Community College
- TIME: 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Veterans:
- Bring copies of all VA Paperwork, and DD Form 214
- Each VSO will wear MASK during all interviews.
- Veterans will register when they arrive (name, cell number, address).
- Participants MUST wear masks. No mask no interview.
- Each interview table will have liquid Sanitize bottle and wipes. All interviews will be private.
For more details contact:
- (202) 528-6249
- administration@nabvetsmd.org
Event Hosted by NABVETS: https://nabvets.com/news/