Veterans Claim Clinic - Largo, MD

We are here to serve ALL Veterans!

When:

Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Prince Georges Community College Veterans and Military Resource Center

301 Largo Rd

Lanham Hall, Room 109

Largo, MD

Cost:

Free

Veterans: 

  • Bring copies of all VA Paperwork, and DD Form 214 
  • Each VSO will wear MASK during all interviews.
  • Veterans will register when they arrive (name, cell number, address).
  • Participants MUST wear masks. No mask no interview.
  • Each interview table will have liquid Sanitize bottle and wipes. All interviews will be private.

For more details contact: 

