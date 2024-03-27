Cameron University VET fest / OKC VA Community Outreach When: Tue. Apr 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: McMahon Centennial Complex, 501 SW University Drive, Lawton OK. 501 SW University Drive Lawton, OK Get directions on Google Maps to McMahon Centennial Complex, 501 SW University Drive, Lawton OK. Cost: Free





Cameron University’s Office of Veterans Affairs invites community members, including veterans, military service members and dependents, to its fifth Vet Fest, a two-day event highlighting veteran healthcare opportunities, tips for applying for a federal job, information about the PACT Act, tribal updates and more. Vet Fest takes place on Monday, April 1, and Tuesday, April 2, on the second floor of the McMahon Centennial Complex (MCC).

“We’ve expanded this spring’s VetFest to provide additional information, tips and resources for veterans,” says Vicki Henson, Assistant Director of Financial Assistance Services and Coordinator of Veterans Affairs. “We’re pleased to present information about the impact of the newly enacted PACT Act, including a day-long PACT Act/community engagement event hosted by the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center. Under this act, the Department of Veterans Affairs has launched one of the biggest expansions of healthcare in its history. All veterans exposed to toxic substances and other hazards during military service are now eligible to enroll directly in VA healthcare without first applying for VA benefits.”

Monday, April 1

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Gregory Hill, lead personnel support assistant, Lawton VA Outpatient Clinic, will be on-site to enroll veterans into the VA health system.

9 a.m.: Mark Megehee, former collections specialist for the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum, will present “Amazing Personalities & Places of Fort Sill.”

10 a.m.: Wade Vlosich, director, VA OKC Health Care System, will offer current news and updates from the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center that impact veterans in the Lawton/Fort Sill area.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center will offer an opportunity to interact with some mystery animal guests in a unique educational experience.

10:30 a.m.: Emilio Ozuna, a representative from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, will offer information about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as well as child care assistance for those who struggle with the cost of child care and grocery bills.

11 a.m.: Join historian Amy Ward to learn about medicine from the American Revolution through today from a historical perspective. She’ll talk about homeopathic treatments as well as natural medicines and their uses.

1 p.m.: Ernest Swindle, CU’s VetSuccess on Campus counselor, will provide an overview of free services and benefits available as well offer tips for collegiate success.

2 p.m.: David Perry, human resources program support specialist at the Human Resource Division of the Muskogee VA Regional Office, will discuss the federal hiring process, how to access and utilize the USAjobs website, types of veterans preference, and tips for writing a federal resume.

2:30 p.m.: Alfred Finch, a representative of Fort Sill’s Veteran Readiness and Employment office, will address career marketability from a local perspective. Thinking about a new career? Are you in the correct career path that will lead to an actual job? Learn about career readiness from a local expert.

Tuesday, April 2

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Visit the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center’s PACT Act/Community Engagement event, where you’ll find a wide range of health and support services. PACT Act screeners will be on-site to determine eligibility. (McCasland Foundation Ballroom)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Meet with representatives from the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic of Lawton, Great Plains Technology Center Small Business Management division and Open Arms Behavioral Health.

The following presentations will take place in the Buddy Green Room.

9 a.m.: Mary Culley, Continental, Midwest, Southeast and North Atlantic Districts Tribal Government Relations Specialist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, will share an update for tribal veterans.

10 a.m.: A representation from VA Caregiver Support will provide information about benefits and services available and the process associated with receiving those benefits.

11 a.m.: Jason A. Meredith, CTRS-BHS, chief of Whole Health Service, Oklahoma City VA Medical Center, will discuss the VA’s approach to healthcare that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and live their life to the fullest.

1 p.m. Cynthia Thorsen, MOVE! coordinator at Oklahoma City VA Medical Center, will provide information about VA My Health Vet, the VA’s online personal health portal where veterans can access their VA medical records and VA benefits.

2 p.m.: Carry Metkowski, Forbes Coach Counsel member and TEDx speaker, will present "Be a Better CEO of Your Life and Career." Metokowksi will share invaluable personal and professional growth strategies, leading to transformative insights and an elevated journey towards success.