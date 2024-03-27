Effective Communication Workshop - Online

Please join us for this Effective Communication Workshop.

When: Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Effective Communication Workshop

A virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through non-verbals, seeking clarification, self-reflection, “I” statements and other activities for Service Members, Veterans, their families, and those who serve the military and Veteran community.

This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.