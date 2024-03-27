Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Biloxi, MS Meet at the Biloxi National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 8:15 am – 9:15 am ET Where: Biloxi National Cemetery 400 Veterans Ave., Biloxi, MS Get directions on Google Maps to Biloxi National Cemetery Cost: Free





Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

Meet at the Biloxi National Cemetery for a Community Event 400 Veterans Ave., Biloxi, MS 39531 9:00 AM: See the Relay Team off or join them for a 5.7-mile walk to US Armed Forces Retirement Home

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

BiloxiNC.pdf (carrytheload.org)