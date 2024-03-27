Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Baton Rouge, LA
Meet at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today!
When:
Thu. May 23, 2024, 4:15 pm – 5:00 am ET
Where:
Baton Rouge National Cemetery
220 N. 19th St.,
Baton Rouge, LA
Cost:
Free
Baton Rouge National Cemetery Thursday, May 23, 2024
Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.
- 4:15 PM: Meet at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery for a Community Event 220 N. 19th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70806
- 5:00 PM: See the Relay Team off or join them for a 3.5-mile walk to Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA 70803
***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.
Baton_RougeNC.pdf (carrytheload.org)