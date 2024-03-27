Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Baton Rouge, LA Meet at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 4:15 pm – 5:00 am ET Where: Baton Rouge National Cemetery 220 N. 19th St., Baton Rouge, LA Get directions on Google Maps to Baton Rouge National Cemetery Cost: Free





Baton Rouge National Cemetery Thursday, May 23, 2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

4:15 PM: Meet at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery for a Community Event 220 N. 19th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Meet at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery for a Community Event 220 N. 19th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 5:00 PM: See the Relay Team off or join them for a 3.5-mile walk to Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA 70803

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

Baton_RougeNC.pdf (carrytheload.org)