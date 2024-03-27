Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Houston, TX Meet at the Houston National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Sat. May 25, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive Houston, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Houston National Cemetery Cost: Free





Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

1:00 PM: Meet at the Houston National Cemetery for a Community Event 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77840

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

HoustonNC.pdf (carrytheload.org)