Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Knoxville, TN Meet at the Knoxville National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Mon. May 13, 2024, 11:15 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Knoxville National Cemetery 39 Tyson St. Knoxville, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Knoxville National Cemetery Cost: Free





Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

12:00 PM: See the Relay Team off or join them for a 4.1-mile walk to Kroger 4.1-mile walk to Kroger 4409 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

KnoxvilleNC.pdf (carrytheload.org)