Carry The Load's Memorial May Campaign - Little Rock, AR Meet at the Little Rock National Cemetery for a Community Event. When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 11:15 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Little Rock National Cemetery 2523 Springer Boulevard Little Rock,, AR





Little Rock National Cemetery Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

11:15 AM: Meet at the Little Rock National Cemetery for a Community Event 2523 Springer Boulevard, Little Rock, AR 72206

Meet at the Little Rock National Cemetery for a Community Event 2523 Springer Boulevard, Little Rock, AR 72206 2:00 PM: See the Relay Team off or join them for a 2.5-mile walk to Little Rock Central Fire Station 624 S. Chester St., Little Rock, AR 72201

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

