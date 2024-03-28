Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Dayton, OH Meet at the Dayton National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Thu. May 16, 2024, 9:45 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Dayton National Cemetery 4400 W. Third St. Dayton, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Dayton National Cemetery Cost: Free





Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

9:45 AM: Meet at the Dayton National Cemetery for a Community Event 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45428

11:00 AM: See the relay team off

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

DaytonNC_.pdf (carrytheload.org)