Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Milwaukee, WI

carry the load

Meet at the Wood National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today!

When:

Wed. May 8, 2024, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Wood National Cemetery

5000 W. National Ave.

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Wood National Cemetery Wednesday, May 8, 2024 

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families. 

  • 3:00 PM: Meet at the Wood National Cemetery for a Community Event 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295
  • 5:00 PM: See the Relay Team off or join them for a 4.9-mile walk to Rainbow Shops 3716 S. 27th St., Milwaukee , WI 53221

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

WoodNC.pdf (carrytheload.org)

Last updated: