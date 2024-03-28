Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Milwaukee, WI Meet at the Wood National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Wed. May 8, 2024, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Wood National Cemetery 5000 W. National Ave. Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Wood National Cemetery Cost: Free





Wood National Cemetery Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

3:00 PM: Meet at the Wood National Cemetery for a Community Event 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295

5:00 PM: See the Relay Team off or join them for a 4.9-mile walk to Rainbow Shops 3716 S. 27th St., Milwaukee , WI 53221

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

