Virtual Women Veterans Listening Session

This women-only virtual event is your chance to be part of the nationwide Veterans Outdoor Recreation Listening Tour .

When: Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:45 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





The Sierra Club's Military Outdoors program is hosting a panel discussion that will highlight women leaders in the outdoor, environmental, and advocacy sectors. The main focus of the discussion will be focusing on the perspective of women Veterans and the military community as it pertains to accessing outdoor spaces. Additionally, the listening session will delve into the strategies employed to overcome these challenges and identify areas where current policies and research fall short.



The valuable insights gathered from these conversations will contribute to a national policy report aimed at bringing about new legislation, updating administrative policies, and fostering collaboration among national veteran service organizations to improve outdoor access for the Veteran and military community.



We look forward to this one-of-a-kind women-only listening session and hope you will join us!



Event Organizers:

Vedia Barnett

Deidra Goodwin