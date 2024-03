Community Engagement on Purpose - Online

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) in collaboration with Veterans Health Administration will host the webinar Community Engagement on Purpose on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. ET

When: Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Join the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) as we host a collaborative webinar with our partners to present information beneficial to Veterans, service members, their families, and the general public about VA benefits, programs and services.

This webinar is open Veterans, their families, beneficiaries and other service organizations aimed at improving the lives of Veterans and military families. You can join us online: Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) (va.gov)

Guest Speaker: Mr. Wesley R. Walls, Communications Specialist, VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE)

Do you have comments, questions, or require special accommodations? Please contact:

Trulesta Pauling trulesta.pauling@va.gov (202)461-8936

William Morales JR william.morales2@va.gov (202)461-0753



U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs - Please fill out the following form to receive updates from the VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. (govdelivery.com)